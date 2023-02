Who Got The Work

Timothy R. Ertz of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Enable Dental Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 21 in Kansas District Court by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of Haley Domingos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes, is 2:22-cv-02527, Domingos v. Enable Dental Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 04, 2023, 1:04 PM