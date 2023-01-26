New Suit - Consumer

American Express, Hilton Resorts Corp. and First American Title were sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit, filed by attorney Jordan D. Howlette on behalf of Elizabeth A. Domingo, contends the defendants wrongfully attempted to collect under a canceled timeshare purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00143, Domingo v. Hilton Resorts Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 6:07 PM