New Suit - Patent

Walmart and other defendants were hit with a pro se lawsuit Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Michael Domesick, accuses the defendants of infringing patents with the sale of certain exercise equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00590, Domesick v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 06, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Domesick

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Additional Defendants

JD E-Commerce America Limited

JD.Com American Technologies Corporation

JingDong E-Commerce (Trade) Hong Kong Corporation Limited

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims