Removed To Federal Court

Home improvement retailer Menard Inc. on Wednesday removed a consumer class action over its online pricing to Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hawks Quindel and KalielGold in the Circuit Court of Eau Claire County, accuses Menard's of deceptively adding a $1.40 fee to the price of every product ordered on its website for in-store pickup. Menard's is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case is 3:22-cv-00444, Domer, Pilar v. Menard, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 18, 2022, 10:43 AM