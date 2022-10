Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Irma, was filed by the MSPG Law Group on behalf of Carmen Domenech and Frank Domenech. The case is 1:22-cv-23442, Domenech et al. v. Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 5:03 PM