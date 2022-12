Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the City of Cleveland, Frontier Airlines Inc. and Huntleigh USA Corp. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Cassidy & Associates on behalf of Mary Jo Domann and Michael Domann. The case is 1:22-cv-02243, Domann et al v. Frontier Airlines, Inc. et al.

