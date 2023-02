Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mayer LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Godsey Martin PC on behalf of Domanisha Teamer. The case is 4:23-cv-00479, Domanisha Teamer, Individually as next friend of D.K, a minor v. Cintas Corporate Services, Inc. et al.

February 09, 2023, 4:16 PM