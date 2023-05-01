Who Got The Work

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, has turned to in-house counsel Erin V. Bolden as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed March 17 in Indiana Northern District Court by Burdge Law on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Heartland Road Warrior 391RW. Co-defendant Camping World RV Sales is represented by Kopka Pinkus Dolin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr., is 3:23-cv-00218, Doman et al v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC et al.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 10:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Jenny Doman

Trent Doman

Burdge Law Office Co Lpa

defendants

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC

FreedomRoads, LLC

defendant counsels

Kopka Pinkus Dolin Pc - Car/in

Kopka Pinkus Dolin

Thor Industries Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract