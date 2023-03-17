New Suit - Consumer

Heartland Recreational Vehicles and FreedomRoads d/b/a Camping World were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Friday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Burdge Law on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Heartland Road Warrior 391RW which allegedly caught fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Doman et al. v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC et al.

