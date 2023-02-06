New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Washington Western District Court in connection with the company's latest cybersecurity incident. The complaint centers on disclosures that T-Mobile experienced a data breach in late 2022 impacting the personal information of approximately 37 million customers. The suit was brought by Lowey Dannenberg PC, Borde Law and the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00172, Dollson et al v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 06, 2023, 4:14 AM