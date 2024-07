News From Law.com

Dollar General Corp. will pay the government $12 million and make "systematic" safety improvements at its 20,000 stores to resolve hundreds of violations issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2022. Under terms of the deal unveiled on Thursday, if Dollar General fails to correct hazards within 48 hours, it faces up to $100,000 per day for each violation, "as well as OSHA inspection and enforcement actions."

July 12, 2024, 12:44 PM