New Suit - Contract

Dollar General sued Eximius Coffee Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The case, concerning a master supply agreement, was filed by the Swafford Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00671, Dollar General Corporation et al v. Eximius Coffee, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 7:13 PM