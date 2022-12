New Suit - Product Liability

PepsiCo and Innovative DisplayWorks were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Pasley, Farabough and Mouledoux on behalf of Dollar General, which claims fire damage from a defective beverage cooler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00563, Dolgencorp, LLC v. PepsiCo, Inc. et al.