Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chaffe McCall LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Chubb European Group SE to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Klotz & Early on behalf of Alice Dolese. The case is 2:22-cv-03965, Dolese v. Chubb European Group SE et al.