Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Verisk Analytics, a data and risk assessment firm serving the insurance, energy and financial services sectors, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of Kristy Dole. The case is 4:22-cv-06625, Dole v. Verisk Analytics Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 27, 2022, 8:46 PM