New Suit

The Dole Fresh Fruit Company filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against wholesaler Santanna Banana and other defendants on Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for bananas, was filed by Post & Schell and McCarron & Diess. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01450, Dole Fresh Fruit Co. v. Santanna Banana Co. Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 16, 2022, 6:40 PM