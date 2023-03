Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Mose on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz Group, Penske Automotive Group and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hamilton Wingo LLP on behalf of Kathleen Dolan, who contends she sustained injuries after the cabin steps on her truck came loose causing her to fall. The case is 3:23-cv-00457, Dolan v. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. et al.