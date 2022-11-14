DOJ, Trump Spar Over Presidential Record Designation in Newl...

News From Law.com

Lawyers for the U.S. government and Donald Trump disputed the former president's ability to designate records as personal or presidential in documents unsealed Monday. The two filings present dueling views of how and when a president may keep records out of the hands of the National Archives and Records Administration. The documents come weeks after Special Master Judge Raymond Dearie of the Eastern District of New York asked both sides why Trump classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home as his own.

November 14, 2022, 11:49 AM