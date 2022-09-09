DOJ, Trump Propose Four Candidates for Special Master | Law....

News From Law.com

Four potential candidates were proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and Donald Trump Friday night to serve as a special master to review documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Main Justice and Trump each submitted two candidates, and both sides are expected to advise Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday about their views on the other side's proposed candidates.

September 09, 2022, 10:27 PM