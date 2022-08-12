DOJ Takes Necessary Step for Transparency, but Warrant Likel...

News From Law.com

Legal experts said the U.S. Justice Department's decision to unseal a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home represents a rare push for transparency during a criminal investigation despite the documents offering little insight into the investigation itself. Main Justice on Thursday asked a federal magistrate judge to unseal the warrant, absent objection from Trump, citing "intense public interest" in the matter and the former president's decision to publicly disclose the search.

Government

August 12, 2022, 12:22 PM