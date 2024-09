News From Law.com

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court in Maryland, seeking more than $100 million in damages from Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Private Ltd., the Singaporean companies responsible for the container ship that destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The complaint comes in response to the defendants' filing, asking the court to limit liability.

Transportation & Logistics

September 18, 2024, 3:47 PM