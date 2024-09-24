DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against Visa Alleging It Thwarts Pa...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that it is suing the international payments behemoth Visa, alleging the company has created illegal monopolies.The government's case focusses on the technology Visa uses to process payments between banks and merchants during purchases. The DOJ accuses Visa of penalizing merchants and other customers when they use a competitor to process payments.Government prosecutors also argue that Visa further reduces competition and seizes a stranglehold on the marketplace by threatening to levy financial penalties against technology companies who decline to use their services.

Banking & Financial Services

September 24, 2024, 3:14 PM