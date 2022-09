News From Law.com

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it plans to appeal a federal judge's ruling appointing a special master to review documents the FBI seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida club. At the same time, DOJ attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida to pause portions of her ruling preventing the Justice Department from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago to further its investigation.

September 08, 2022, 4:41 PM