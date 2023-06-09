DOJ Declines to Say Whether It Will Substitute Itself for Tr...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday declined to inform the court whether they intend to substitute themselves for former President Donald Trump in the defamation action filed against him by E. Jean Carroll in 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York set a Friday deadline for the DOJ to determine whether the then-president was acting within the scope of his employment when he said Carroll was not his "type" after she publicly accused him of rape.

