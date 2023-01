News From Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has hired former Solicitor General's Office attorney Christopher Michel as a partner and co-chair of its national appellate practice, strengthening its appellate practice in the nation's capital, the firm said Tuesday. Michel, based in Washington, D.C., spent the last five years as an assistant to the solicitor general at the U.S. Department of Justice, before departing in mid-November.

January 03, 2023, 5:01 PM