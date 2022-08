News From Law.com

The Department of Justice is opposing a request by media companies to unseal the affidavit outlining witnesses and other evidence used to approve a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. "There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed," according to the filing submitted late Monday afternoon.

Government

August 15, 2022, 6:31 PM