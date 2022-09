News From Law.com

Cooley has hired longtime state and federal government antitrust watchdog Kathy O'Neill, most recently the senior director of investigations and litigation at the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. O'Neill was elevated to her previous role—the division's highest career civil enforcement position—in August 2019 after 12 years in the unit.

Legal Services

September 07, 2022, 10:25 AM