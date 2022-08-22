DOJ Antitrust Chief, a Veteran of Big Law, Keeps Distance Fr...

News From Law.com

Jonathan Kanter, the Justice Department's antitrust head, came to the University of Chicago earlier this year to lay out his agenda for more muscular enforcement, and was asked about government lawyers angling for lucrative jobs in private practice. "How do you motivate people?" asked Tommaso Valletti, an economics professor at the Imperial College Business School in London, when talented antitrust lawyers can leave government work to earn millions at private law firms.

Government

August 22, 2022, 12:21 PM