News From Law.com

Morrison & Foerster has brought on Deborah "Deb" Connor, a veteran federal prosecutor and supervisor in the U.S. Justice Department's criminal division, as the firm continues to expand its roster of former government officials. Connor was most recently the chief of DOJ's money laundering and asset recovery section, which together with the fraud section, is one of the most prominent areas at Main Justice for corporate criminal investigations.

Government

September 15, 2022, 4:46 PM