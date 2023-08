News From Law.com

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York on Monday announced that UBS has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a civil action related to its underwriting and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities in 2006 and 2007 ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Banking & Financial Services

August 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

nature of claim: /