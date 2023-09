News From Law.com

As a senior attorney for the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Yazmin Sobh often works with Hispanic women who are victims of sexual or domestic violence, helping them get temporary protective orders and offering other services to so they can survive tough situations. Sobh said she's optimistic the nearly $2.5 million in federal funds allocated to these victims will have a major impact on the work she's doing to aid these women.

Georgia

September 15, 2023, 11:34 AM

nature of claim: /