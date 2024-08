News From Law.com

The Department of Justice and eight states have sued RealPage, a real estate software company, for allegedly colluding with landlords to artificially hike rental prices through an algorithmic pricing scheme. The DOJ and the attorneys general of North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington filed a civil antitrust complaint on Friday in the North Carolina Middle District Court.

Real Estate

August 24, 2024, 1:01 AM