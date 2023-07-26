New Suit - Class Action

Jacobs Engineering Group and Synagro Woonsocket LLC were hit with a class action Wednesday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, brought by Hamelwaxler Allen Collins and Liddle Sheets Coulson, pursues claims that the defendants’ sewage treatment plant emits noxious odors, affecting nearby residents’ use and enjoyment of their properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00310, Doire et al v. Synagro Woonsocket, LLC et al.

Plaintiffs

Joshua Hoye

Maurice Doire

Plaintiffs

Hamel Waxler Allen & Collins

defendants

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

Synagro Woonsocket, LLC

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference