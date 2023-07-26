Jacobs Engineering Group and Synagro Woonsocket LLC were hit with a class action Wednesday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, brought by Hamelwaxler Allen Collins and Liddle Sheets Coulson, pursues claims that the defendants’ sewage treatment plant emits noxious odors, affecting nearby residents’ use and enjoyment of their properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00310, Doire et al v. Synagro Woonsocket, LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 26, 2023, 3:38 PM