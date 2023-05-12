New Suit - Employment Class Action

IBM and its information systems spin-off Kyndryl Holdings Inc. were slapped with a collective employment action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of individuals over the age of forty who contend that they were laid off due to their age. According to the suit, IBM's practice of laying off older employees has been 'widely' publicized since 2018. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03962, Doheny v. International Business Machines, Corp. et al.

Technology

May 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

MaryKathryn Doheny

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC

defendants

International Business Machines, Corp.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination