News From Law.com

Fresh off of winning a $3 million verdict Thursday, the plaintiff in a dog bite suit is now alleging the defendant's insurer acted in bad faith. Attorneys for plaintiff Lynda Boccella claim the insurer should be on the hook for the full award since they declined to offer up the defendant's $300,000 policy limit to resolve the dispute.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:25 PM