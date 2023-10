News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court justices responding to a federal appellate certified question appeared perplexed about the lack of guidance on how or if attorneys could get paid on property damage insurance claims. The justices heard oral argument this week on Rodriguez v. Safeco Ins. Co. of Indiana, a case that came to them from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. A federal trial court granted the insurer summary judgment and the homeowner appealed.

