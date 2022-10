News From Law.com

It's been a week since Judge James Ho of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit promised to stop hiring Yale Law School grads. But new comments from one of his fellow Fifth Circuit judges have renewed a debate in the clerkship world: does ideology matter for clerkships? Judge Jerry Smith, a 35-year-veteran of the Fifth Circuit, called Ho's comments "regrettable."

October 07, 2022, 1:07 PM