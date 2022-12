News From Law.com

Lawyers sparred for hours as New York lawmakers held a rare factfinding hearing on whether Republican Lester Chang, who won last month's race for the 49th Assembly District, resides in the Brooklyn jurisdiction for which he was voted to represent. Chang, at the very least, appeared to admit to the Assembly's Judiciary Committee that his rent-stabilized apartment in Manhattan wasn't his primary residence, which would be a violation of state law.

New York

December 21, 2022, 3:58 PM