Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp sued North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court over assault, battery and false imprisonment claims. The suit centers on a North Korea attack on the U.S.S. Pueblo and its crew in 1968, a major Cold War incident that raised tensions between western and eastern powers. The plaintiffs, consisting of living crew members and estates of deceased crew members, contend that they were kidnapped and tortured for eleven months. The case is 1:23-cv-00273, Does, D-1 through Ff-9 v. Democratic People's Republic Of Korea.

January 31, 2023, 3:56 PM