Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Kappa Alpha Theta to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Rogge Dunn Group on behalf of students at Southern Methodist University who are sorority members of KAT's Beta Sigma Chapter. The students allege that they are at risk of losing housing and other benefits of their sorority contracts as a result of an unlawful disciplinary investigation. The case is 3:22-cv-01782, Doe et al. v. Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity Inc. et al.