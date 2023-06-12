New Suit - Employment

Travel & Leisure company Wyndham Vacation Ownership was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court for allegedly covering up battery and sexual assaults of an employee by a coworker. The case was filed by Pollard PLLC on behalf of a former sales representative of the defendant's Daytona Beach office who claims she was called a liar to former coworkers by management, and denied a position at other branches in retaliation for reporting her abuser's actions to human resources and the local police. The plaintiff further asserts that she was forced to relocate her family to another state to find work, while her attacker was rehired by the defendant at the same office. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01104, Doe v. Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 12, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Christopher S Prater

defendants

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination