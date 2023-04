Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Whole Foods Market to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Saban & Solomon on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was injured due to being sexually assaulted by an employee. The case is 0:23-cv-60665, Doe v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

defendants

Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims