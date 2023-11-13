Who Got The Work

Michael Porter and Erin M. Burris of Miller Nash have entered appearances for the Board of Trustees Whitman College in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Sept. 29 in Washington Eastern District Court by Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee on behalf of a 'John Doe' plaintiff who claims that he was not afforded accommodations for his attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, is 4:23-cv-05136, Doe v. Whitman College.

Education

November 13, 2023, 6:41 AM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Witherspoon Brajcich Mcphee PLLC

defendants

The Board of Trustees Whitman College

defendant counsels

Miller Nash

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA