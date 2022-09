New Suit - Contract

Washington University in St. Louis was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Llorens Law Group on behalf of an anonymous student, accuses the defendant of wrongfully withholding his degree due to alleged sexual assault, causing Northwestern School of Law to rescind its acceptance offer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01007, Doe v. Washington University in St. Louis.