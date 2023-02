New Suit

Wake Forest University was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Nesenoff & Miltenberg and Ekstrand & Ekstrand on behalf of a Wake Forest student, accuses Wake Forest of conducting an arbitrarily inequitable investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00114, Doe v. Wake Forest University.