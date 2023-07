Removed To Federal Court

Virtual casino game developers VGW Malta Ltd. and VGW LuckyLand on Wednesday removed a class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Webb & Wells, alleges that the companies are attempting to hide their gambling operations by referring to games as sweepstakes or for fun only. The defendants are represented by GrayRobinson. The case is 6:23-cv-01360, Doe v. Vgw Malta Ltd et al.

Gaming & Esports

July 19, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

defendants

Vgw Luckyland, Inc.

Vgw Malta Ltd

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment