New Suit

Varsity Brands, a network of team sporting and cheerleading businesses, its owner Bain Capital and other defendants were sued Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Cooper & Elliott; the Strom Law Firm; and Gaffney Lewis LLC on behalf of a 'John Doe' defendant, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotionally, physically and sexually exploited. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02139, Doe v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.