New Suit

Varsity Brands, a network of team sporting and cheerleading businesses, and owner Bain Capital were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak and Strom Law Firm on behalf of a 'John Doe' defendant who claims that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotional, physically and sexually exploited. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00430, Doe v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.