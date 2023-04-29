New Suit - Sexual Abuse

A former student athlete in the women's basketball program at Vanderbilt University filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court accusing the university of failing to prevent predatory sexual abuse and exploitation by a former assistant coach. The Jane Doe plaintiff, represented by Hunter Law Firm, claims that she was groomed, sexually harassed and assaulted by the coach roughly a decade ago and brought the suit within a year of recognizing her experience as abusive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00426, Doe v. Vanderbilt University et al.

Education

April 29, 2023, 1:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Hunter Law Firm

Tina O. Miller

defendants

Vanderbilt University

Victoria R. Picott

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation