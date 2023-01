Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a privacy class action against the Valley Medical Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Menken Simpson & Rozger on behalf of patients accusing the defendant of deploying automatic rerouting tools embedded in its websites which disclose patients' health information to Facebook and other third parties. The case is 2:23-cv-00185, Doe v. Valley Health Systems, Inc.